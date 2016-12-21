SI Swimsuit 2017 casting calls are underway and we can't get over all the beautiful babes coming through our office.

As we sift through hundreds of gorgeous ladies to fill out our next rookie class, we're hoping you'll follow along! When we meet SI Swimsuit hopefuls, you will, too. So what are you waiting for?

Next up is Ashley Hart. If she looks familar it's because her sister, Jessica, is a former SI Swimsuit model. And like her sister, Ashley has traveled the world modeling, and is one of Australia's top models. The two can thank their mother, a school teacher, for letting them out of a few homework assignments along the way!

Get to know more about Ashley in the video above, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting Calls!

BONUS: See some of Ashley's career highlights below!

