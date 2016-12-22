Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy! 

📸@davidbellemere

A photo posted by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on

In my @intimissimiofficial bodysuit #intimissimixmas 💋🎁🎁

A photo posted by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bokicaboba) on

❤️❤️ for @worldswimsuit shot by @jacquesweyersstudio in Borneo

A photo posted by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

Belly button ring back in. Yayy 👍🏼 or nayy 👎🏼??

A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

👀with @bossastoreofficial

A photo posted by Tanya MITYUSHINA (@mit_tanya) on

Holiday Summer #sydney #australia

A photo posted by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

And the Sriracha obsession continues...🌶😍🔥

A photo posted by Hailey Clauson ⚡⭐🌙 (@haileyclauson) on

Meninas!! Corre la no site e-dickerswimwear.com.br !! Os biquinis estao lindos e acabando!!! Kkkk @dickerswimwear

A photo posted by cintiadicker (@cintiadicker) on

Stretching into the holidays 🎄 #almostthere #scaredofheights

A photo posted by Samantha Hoopes (@samanthahoopes) on

First day of winter. Time to hibernate! ❄️🐻 @chloecleroux

A photo posted by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

Waiting for my glass of champaign like 💁🏻

A photo posted by Sofia Resing (@sofiaresing) on

Time to flow 🙏🏻✨

A photo posted by Emily DiDonato (@emilydidonato) on

Beautiful hike in a beautiful place 🍂#fitspo

A photo posted by Anne V (@annev) on

Cuban flashbacks 💭💙

A photo posted by Daniela Lopez Osorio 🐒🍌 (@danielalopezosorio) on

She's back.

A photo posted by Mia Kang (姜美兒) (@missmiakang) on

A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

Moody in Malibu...

A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

The gift that keeps on giving ✨🎄🎁 @CurveFragrances #BrandAmbassador

A photo posted by Erin Heatherton (@erinheathertonlegit) on

BONUS: See some of the hottest moments from SI Swimsuit 2016!

Hannah Davis
Hannah Davis
Yu Tsai/SI
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson
James Macari/SI
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
James Macari/SI
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton
Ruven Afanador/SI
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki
Frederic Pinet/SI
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin
James Macari/SI
Bo
Bo
Yu Tsai/SI
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman
Ruven Afanador/SI
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Ruven Afanador/SI
Emily DiDonato
Emily DiDonato
James Macari/SI
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Yu Tsai/SI
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk
Yu Tsai/SI
Kate Bock
Kate Bock
Ben Watts/SI
Kelly Rohrbach
Kelly Rohrbach
Ben Watts/SI
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge
James Macari/SI
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn
Frederic Pinet/SI
Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal
Ruven Afanador/SI
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley
Ben Watts/SI
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey
Frederic Pinet/SI
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes
Ben Watts/SI
Sofia Resing
Sofia Resing
Ruven Afanador/SI
Tanya Mityushina
Tanya Mityushina
Ben Watts/SI
