Ashley Graham isn't bad. She's just drawn that way.

Love Magazine

The countdown to Christmas may be over, but Love Magazine's annual advent calendar is the gift that keeps on giving.

And as if that weren't enough, our girl Ashley is here to make sure that Day 26 is one for the books. Starring as the sexiest Jessica Rabbit we've ever seen, Ashley shows off her acting skills in nothing more than a busty corset and leopard-print pants.

Love Magazine

You better believe she's just as irresistible as the cartoon character...

Titled Who Framed Ashley Graham, the video was directed by Phil Poynter and follows the theme of this year's steamy Love Advent Calendar series. Previous videos showcase fellow SI Swimsuit models Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Sara Sampaio, Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin.

• Irina Shayk channels Demi Moore in sexy 'Ghost' parody

"You don't know how hard it is being a man looking at a woman who looks like you..." We know that's right.

BONUS: See some of Ashley's hottest moments from 2016!

