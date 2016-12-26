SI Swimsuit 2017 casting calls are underway and we can't get over all the beautiful babes coming through our office.

As we sift through hundreds of gorgeous ladies to fill out our next rookie class, we're hoping you'll follow along! When we meet SI Swimsuit hopefuls, you will, too. So what are you waiting for?

Next up is Tyrie Rudolph. This Midwestern cutie comes to us from Indiana, where she grew up taking computer programming classes and majored in graphic design in college. As a person with "lots of layers," Tyrie hopes to use her platform as a model to showcase her creative and free spirited personality for the world to see!

Get to know more about Tyrie in the video above, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting Calls!

BONUS: See some of Tyrie's career highlights below!

