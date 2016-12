Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy!

A photo posted by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on Dec 26, 2016 at 10:44am PST

#SeasonsGreetings πŸ¦ŒπŸŽ„βœ¨πŸ˜˜ A photo posted by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Dec 26, 2016 at 9:10am PST

Welcome to Trancoso πŸ™ŒπŸΌβœ¨πŸ’š A photo posted by Sofia Resing (@sofiaresing) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:54pm PST

here's your regular hair-holding selfieπŸ€—πŸ˜‰ A photo posted by Tanya MITYUSHINA (@mit_tanya) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:27pm PST

#FearTheReturn #dec30 #rouseyvsnunes #ufc207 pic by @ewillphoto A photo posted by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

From @esquire_la #swimsuitxesquire by @doveshore A photo posted by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:11am PST

#intimissimi #intimissimixmas πŸŽ„πŸŽˆπŸŽ A photo posted by Bojana Krsmanovic (@bokicaboba) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:18pm PST

#ANTM tonight! My favorite part-- MAKEOVERS! A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:00pm PST

Hope everyone is having a very happy holidays πŸŽ„πŸ’‹ A photo posted by Mia Kang (ε§œηΎŽε ’) (@missmiakang) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

Snowshoeing is a lot like walking ... in the snow. β„οΈβ„οΈβ„οΈπŸ‘£πŸ‘£πŸ‘£β˜ƒοΈβ˜ƒοΈβ˜ƒοΈ A photo posted by KATE BOCK (@katebock) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:59pm PST

@victoriassecret πŸ’• A photo posted by Bregje Heinen (@bregjeheinen) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:03am PST

Post Christmas πŸ’ͺπŸ»πŸŽ„#motivationmonday A photo posted by Anne V (@annev) on Dec 26, 2016 at 2:41pm PST

@irinashayk for @voguebrasil #January2017 πŸ’‹πŸ’‹ photo @giampaolosgura stylist @yasminesterea hair @benskervin makeup @nikimnray A photo posted by The Lions (@thelionsny) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:15am PST

BONUS: See some of the hottest moments from SI Swimsuit 2016!