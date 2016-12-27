Season's greetings from a nude Emily Ratajkowski! What else would you expect?

Christmas may be over, but we're pretty sure the Internet will be buzzing about the Blurred Lines star's holiday cards for many years to come. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Emily revealed that she took a unique approach to creating homemade Christmas cards for her closest family and friends this year.

And while you may never have considered the idea of sending your mother and father a collage card that includes a nudie on the front, the Ratajkowski clan isn't exactly your traditional American family.

“I took these photos over the course of the year on my phone and a disposable camera in spaces that are important to me,” she told Vogue. “I’ve always been interested in the power of place and the idea of home and how it effects identity. These are sort of self-portraits in that way. They’re related to a series of collages I started in college around the same themes and aesthetics.” In that way, the cards are far more than just a holiday greeting—they’re a gift in and of themselves."

The model turned actress only made five of the NSFW, DIY cards, and sent them to those who she felt deserved more this holiday season. "With everything going on in the world this year, my material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love, so I decided to do the collages.”

Lucky for us, the fashion magazine shared photos of the limited-edition greetings, and we can all agree that there's one that certainly stands out...

