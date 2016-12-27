SI Swimsuit 2017 casting calls are underway and we can't get over all the beautiful babes coming through our office.

As we sift through hundreds of gorgeous ladies to fill out our next rookie class, we're hoping you'll follow along! When we meet SI Swimsuit hopefuls, you will, too. So what are you waiting for?

Next up is Dajana Radovanovic. This Canadian cutie started modeling part time two years ago while still in school, and has made it her full-time career ever since graduating. Despite the fact that Dajana studied criminology and has always been interested in why people get involved in criminal activity, we have to admit we're pretty happy she's taken a detour to work it in front of the camera for now!

Get to know more about Dajana in the video above, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting Calls!

BONUS: See some of Dajana's career highlights below!

