SI Swimsuit 2017 casting calls are underway and we can't get over all the beautiful babes coming through our office.

As we sift through hundreds of gorgeous ladies to fill out our next rookie class, we're hoping you'll follow along! When we meet SI Swimsuit hopefuls, you will, too. So what are you waiting for?

Next up is Gracie Carvalho. This Brazilian bombshell started modeling at 17-years-old after entering a contest in her city and came to New York shortly after to begin walking in fashion week shows. Now at 25-years-old, Gracie says she understands the market better and has come to love her job and the platform it gives her.

Get to know more about Gracie in the video above, and be sure to keep coming back to Swim Daily for more 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting Calls!

