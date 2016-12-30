It wouldn't be a season of America's Next Top Model without a nude shoot, and lucky for us, judge Ashley Graham wasn't afraid to get in on the action.

VH1

In a recent episode of the revamped fashion industry staple, Ashley, who serves as a mentor alongside Rita Ora, proved she's an expert at her craft. When a few contests turned out to be camera-shy at the idea of posing sans clothes, Ashley put her inspirational words to action, showing just how good it can feel to put one's so-called imperfections on display for the world to see.

"So you guys obviously saw that I just did this. I've got curves, I've got cellulite, I've got things that I don't like about myself or that people have told me I shouldn't like about myself," Ashley told the contestants after the shoot. "So any of you who feel self-conscious right now, remember, I just took all of my clothes off. So own your confidence."

Catch a preview of Ashley's steamy photo shoot in the clip above, and be sure to tune in all season long to see her expertise in action. America’s Next Top Model airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.

BONUS: See some of Ashley's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit 2016!

