Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy! 

Who's dreaming of those beach days #fbf 🌴

A photo posted by Samantha Hoopes (@samanthahoopes) on

🇸🇨 S E Y C H E L L E S 🇸🇨

A video posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

Getting back at it! #fitness #fit2017

A photo posted by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

Woke up like this swims in @kaliswim by @kelseyfinniscool 🐬

A photo posted by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on

I said yes to pizza! @our_habitas #habitastulum

A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

I got power dust in my coffee in preparation for the new year 😜 @moonjuiceshop

A photo posted by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

Ringing in 2017 ✨

A photo posted by Anastasia Ashley (@anastasiaashley) on

May 2017 be the best year yet! #2017

A photo posted by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) on

The day after, Pineapple Rum😅

A photo posted by Rose Bertram (@rose_bertram) on

Ready! Nessa vibe...🌿🌿✨✨@pedro_gd

A photo posted by cintiadicker (@cintiadicker) on

💋💋💋💋💋

A photo posted by Erin Heatherton (@erinheathertonlegit) on

BONUS: See some of the hottest moments from SI Swimsuit 2016!

Hannah Davis
Hannah Davis
Yu Tsai/SI
Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson
James Macari/SI
Hannah Ferguson
Hannah Ferguson
James Macari/SI
Erin Heatherton
Erin Heatherton
Ruven Afanador/SI
Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki
Frederic Pinet/SI
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham
James Macari/Sports Illustrated
Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin
James Macari/SI
Bo
Bo
Yu Tsai/SI
Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman
Ruven Afanador/SI
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen
Ruven Afanador/SI
Emily DiDonato
Emily DiDonato
James Macari/SI
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Yu Tsai/SI
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk
Yu Tsai/SI
Kate Bock
Kate Bock
Ben Watts/SI
Kelly Rohrbach
Kelly Rohrbach
Ben Watts/SI
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge
James Macari/SI
Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn
Frederic Pinet/SI
Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal
Ruven Afanador/SI
Robyn Lawley
Robyn Lawley
Ben Watts/SI
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey
Frederic Pinet/SI
Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram
Yu Tsai/SI
Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes
Ben Watts/SI
Sofia Resing
Sofia Resing
Ruven Afanador/SI
Tanya Mityushina
Tanya Mityushina
Ben Watts/SI
Meet the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2016!
1 24
Close
expandIcon
1 24
Close