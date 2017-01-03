If you thought Hannah Ferguson's SI Swimsuit 2014 body paint shoot was something, then just get ready for her second Love Magazine advent calendar appearance.

LOVE Advent

Wearing literally nothing but body chains and black heels, Hannah rolls around on a fur-covered flamingo floatie showing off her flawless figure and some serious sideboob. Yep, you read that right, and no, that doesn't mean it should make sense.

Directed by Hype WIlliams, the video comes as a bonus to the unconventional advent calendar the publication produces each year. Previous videos showcase fellow SI Swimsuit models Irina Shayk, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Sara Sampaio, Gigi Hadid and Barbara Palvin.

LOVE Advent

So if you're looking to spice up your afternoon, or you find yourself completely indefensible when it comes to Hannah's charm and sultry stare (GUILTY), then look no further. This treat from Love Magazine is exactly the post-Christmas pick-me-up you've been looking for.

BONUS: See some of Hannah's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

