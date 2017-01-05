It's been eight years since Sydney-born stunner Jessica Hart graced the pages of SI Swimsuit, and we couldn't be happier to announce she is FINALLY back in a bikini!

Thanks to the brilliant folks over at Seafolly, who have also highlighted the beauty of SI Swimsuit models Gigi Hadid and Hannah Ferguson in previous campaigns, enlisted the help of Jessica to front their "Welcome to Seafolly. Welcome to the Whitesundays." collection. According to a press release, "swimwear remains the centerpiece of the Summer collection, with unparalleled fit, flatting silhouettes, intricate prints and reimagined florals being the central focus."

Seafolly

Seafolly

The campaign was shot in Australia's Whitsunday Islands, which features some of the most notorious crystal-clear waters and the famous Whitehaven Beach.

On working with Seafolly: "I was born and raised in Australia and I am delighted to represent an Australian brand," Jessica told Swim Daily exclusively. "I have a long history with Seafolly as I shot my first campaign with them 2009-2010 and did the following year in 2010-2011. Seafolly captures the essence of true Australian beach lifestyle; it is always so lovely to work for a brand in a place so close to my heart."

Seafolly

On her days with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: "It was an honor to model for Sports Illustrated, it is such an iconic magazine," Jessica reminisced. "At the time I primarily did mainly fashion work, so being photographed in a bikini was not second nature for me. But I had an awesome time and it's lead to such great things for me. Shooting SI was a real bench mark for me. It was a great experience!"

Check out the full collection (and all of Jessica's killer photos!) online now.

BONUS: See some of Jessica's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit!

