Get ready, Houston. SI Swimsuit is coming. And tickets for the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival are officially on sale!

The highly anticipated event at Post HTX kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17 in Houston, with a food festival featuring favorites from well-known national and regional chefs: Chris Shepherd of Underbelly; Hugh Acheson of Five & Ten, The National, Empire State South and The Florence; Graham Elliot of Graham Elliot Bistro; Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner of The Pass & Provisions; and Tyson Cole of Uchi, UchiKo. The food festival will be followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo.

“Houston is thrilled to be the home of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch and music, food and culture festival,” said Mike Waterman, president of the Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As the culinary and cultural capital of the South, we think this event is a perfect opportunity to work with an iconic brand like Sports Illustrated to showcase Houston to the world.”

Tickets for VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are ON SALE NOW and available for purchase at: sivibes.frontgatetickets.com.

TICKET PRICES:

All Access (Friday & Saturday): $250

VIP Friday: $150

VIP Saturday: $150

GA Saturday: $35

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the SI Swimsuit experience to America’s fourth-largest city less than two weeks after the biggest event in sports is set to take place in Houston,” said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor. “This year’s VIBES event will be an all-new and expanded experience, offering fans a cultural festival that spotlights not only the amazing stars of the iconic Swimsuit franchise, but the best in food, music and more.”

The first-of-its-kind VIBES festival is the latest live-event offering from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise. Over the last two years, SI Swimsuit has hosted launch week fan festivals in NYC, Miami and Nashville, attracting more than 100,000 fans. For the first time in 2016 SI also hosted the inaugural Summer of Swim festival and concert at the iconic Coney Island Boardwalk.

Official presenting sponsors of the 2017 VIBES by SI Swimsuit festival include DirecTV, Edge, Lexus and Visit Houston. For the latest news and announcements, follow SI Swimsuit on social and check back for updates at: SI.com/SwimsuitVibes.

So what are you waiting for? Get your tickets now and pack your bags, because SI Swimsuit is headed to Houston!