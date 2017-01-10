Five months after turning heads in Rio as a part of the Fab Five, U.S. Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are ditching their leotards for bikinis. 

That's right, folks — Aly and Simone are officially a part of SI Swimsuit 2017. Talk about a perfect 10!

Photo: James Macari. Suit: MIKOH.

 
"I am thrilled to include the gold medal-winning, U.S. women's gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles in this year's Swimsuit issue," said MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor. "Aly and Simone represent all that is beautiful and strong and inspiring in women today. Women that are not only elite athletes, that are captivating and impressive in their own professional accomplishments (lots and lots of Olympic gold medals between them), but strikingly sexy and beautiful in front of photographer James Macari's lens. I love seeing them shine in an entirely different way in the Swimsuit issue and being able to share these gorgeous and powerful images with the world. These women, their beauty, and what they can achieve know no limits."

Shot at the North Houston Skate Park and The Lillie and Hugh Roy Cullen Sculpture Garden, these sneak peak photos by James Macari feature the newest ladies of SI Swimsuit against the backdrop for the first annual VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The new music, food and culture festival will showcase the best of the best from each category at Post HTX in downtown Houston. Information for the event can be found at SI.com/SwimsuitVibes.

Photo: James Macari. Suit top: Blue Life Swim. Suit bottom: KOA Swim.

The highly-anticipated event kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17, with a food festival featuring favorites from well-known national and regional chefs: Chris Shepherd of Underbelly; Hugh Acheson of Five & Ten, The National, Empire State South and The Florence; Graham Elliot of Graham Elliot Bistro; Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner of The Pass & Provisions; and Tyson Cole of Uchi, UchiKo. The food festival will be followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo. 

The first-of-its-kind VIBES festival is the latest live-event offering from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise. Over the last two years, SI Swimsuit has hosted launch week fan festivals in NYC, Miami and Nashville, attracting more than 100,000 fans. For the first time in 2016 SI also hosted the inaugural Summer of Swim festival and concert at the iconic Coney Island Boardwalk. 

Official presenting sponsors of the 2017 VIBES by SI Swimsuit festival include DirecTV, Edge, Lexus and Visit Houston. For the latest news and announcements, follow SI Swimsuit on social and check back for updates at: SI.com/SwimsuitVibes

But first, join us in welcoming Simone and Aly to the SI Swimsuit family! The countdown to SI Swimsuit 2017 is officially on. 

Bonus: See more photos of Aly and Simone! 

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles arrive at HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards after party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on Jan. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles arrive at HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards after party held at Circa 55 Restaurant on Jan. 8, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles attend the Gold Meets Golden event on Jan. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles attend the Gold Meets Golden event on Jan. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.
JB Lacroix/WireImage
Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Gabby Douglas attend the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn.
Laurie Hernandez, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, and Gabby Douglas attend the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman warm up before celebrating the launch of Just Dance 2017 by leading a group of Boys & Girls Club members through some of the game's biggest hits on Oct. 25, 2016 in New York City.
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman warm up before celebrating the launch of Just Dance 2017 by leading a group of Boys & Girls Club members through some of the game's biggest hits on Oct. 25, 2016 in New York City.
Amy Sussman/AP Images for Ubisoft
Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez pose with their rings during the Team USA Awards presented by Dow, Best of the Games at McDonough Gymnasium on Sept. 28, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez pose with their rings during the Team USA Awards presented by Dow, Best of the Games at McDonough Gymnasium on Sept. 28, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
Nick Wass/Getty Images for USOC
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles attend the Sherri Hill presentation at Gotham Hall on Sept. 12, 2016 in New York City.
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles attend the Sherri Hill presentation at Gotham Hall on Sept. 12, 2016 in New York City.
Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic
Olivia Munn, dressed as Sia, celebrates with Simone Biles and Aly Raisman after they performed onstage during Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle: All Stars Live, hosted by LL Cool J, on Sept. 11, 2016 in Studio City, Calif.
Olivia Munn, dressed as Sia, celebrates with Simone Biles and Aly Raisman after they performed onstage during Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle: All Stars Live, hosted by LL Cool J, on Sept. 11, 2016 in Studio City, Calif.
Handout/Getty Images for Spike TV
Simone Biles takes a selfie with Aly Raisman, Kim Kardashian West, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York City.
Simone Biles takes a selfie with Aly Raisman, Kim Kardashian West, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Ariana Grande, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles pose together at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York City.
Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Ariana Grande, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles pose together at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 28, 2016 in New York City.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez visit the Empire State Building on Aug. 23, 2016 in New York City.
Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez visit the Empire State Building on Aug. 23, 2016 in New York City.
Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, announcer Steve Higgins, Donald Glover, and host Jimmy Fallon play "Hungry Hungry Humans" while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 23, 2016 at NBC Studios in New York City.
Laurie Hernandez, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Simone Biles, announcer Steve Higgins, Donald Glover, and host Jimmy Fallon play "Hungry Hungry Humans" while filming The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 23, 2016 at NBC Studios in New York City.
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Madison Kocian pose backstage with the cast of 'Hamilton' at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Aug. 23, 2016 in New York City.
Laurie Hernandez, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and Madison Kocian pose backstage with the cast of 'Hamilton' at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Aug. 23, 2016 in New York City.
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman stretch for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman stretch for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles watch Vanessa Ferrari of Italy competing on the Women's Floor Final on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles watch Vanessa Ferrari of Italy competing on the Women's Floor Final on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman and gold medalist Simone Biles celebrate following the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman and gold medalist Simone Biles celebrate following the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Mark Reis/Colorado Springs Gazette/TNS via Getty Images
Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman and gold medalist Simone Biles pose together on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman and gold medalist Simone Biles pose together on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Floor on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles sit with Bob Costas during an interview on Aug. 17, 2016 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles sit with Bob Costas during an interview on Aug. 17, 2016 at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on Aug. 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman celeberate encourage each other during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman celeberate encourage each other during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
David Goldman/AP
Simone Biles waits for the score after competing on the floor with Aly Raisman during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Simone Biles waits for the score after competing on the floor with Aly Raisman during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman celeberate after winning the gold and silver during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman celeberate after winning the gold and silver during the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman and gold medalist Simone Biles observe the National Anthem during the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Silver medalist Alexandra Raisman and gold medalist Simone Biles observe the National Anthem during the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All Around Final on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Simone Biles, Alexandra Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian wave to the crowd after the Women's Team All-Around Final at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Simone Biles, Alexandra Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Madison Kocian wave to the crowd after the Women's Team All-Around Final at the Rio Olympic Arena on Aug. 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Bob Martin
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles laugh during an artistic gymnastics training session on Aug. 4, 2016 at the Arena Olimpica do Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Aly Raisman and Simone Biles laugh during an artistic gymnastics training session on Aug. 4, 2016 at the Arena Olimpica do Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez acknowledge the crowd after they all medalled in the 2016 P&G Gymnastics Championships at Chafitz Arena on June 26, 2016 in St. Louis.
Aly Raisman, Simone Biles and Laurie Hernandez acknowledge the crowd after they all medalled in the 2016 P&G Gymnastics Championships at Chafitz Arena on June 26, 2016 in St. Louis.
Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas pose together during the Team USA Media Summit photo shoot at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 7, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and Gabby Douglas pose together during the Team USA Media Summit photo shoot at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 7, 2016 in Los Angeles.
Simon Bruty
Simone Biles and Aly Raisman
1 25
Close
expandIcon
1 25
Close