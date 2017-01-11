In case our news yesterday wasn't enough, we're happy to announce that Rose Bertram is back for SI Swimsuit 2017!

Ben Watts

The Belgian model, who first posed for us three years ago, is featured in the epic announcement for VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The highly anticipated event at Post HTX kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17 in Houston, with a food festival featuring favorites from well-known national and regional chefs: Chris Shepherd of Underbelly; Hugh Acheson of Five & Ten, The National, Empire State South and The Florence; Graham Elliot of Graham Elliot Bistro; Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner of The Pass & Provisions; and Tyson Cole of Uchi, UchiKo. The food festival will be followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo.

Rose joins an already star-studded cast for SI Swimsuit 2017. U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles will be featured in the annual publication, as well as 2016 SI Swimsuit Model Search contest winner, Mia Kang.

Get your tickets now for VIBES by SI Swimsuit, and keep coming back to Swim Daily this month as we count down the days to the hottest part of winter. SI Swimsuit 2017 is closer than you think. Get ready!

