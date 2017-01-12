We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but it looks like the LOVE Advent project for this year is coming to a close.

But we have good news, too! The publication is going out with a bang, saving a lingerie-clad Kate Upton as their final leading lady.

Love Magazine

Directed by Doug Inglish, the flirty video features everyone's favorite bombshell in lacy intimates, a sheer robe and diamonds. Playing the hottest game of Hide and Seek ever, a cheeky Kate sips champagne and romps around a mansion as she shows off her flawless figure and knack for making literally any activity in the world look sexy.

And despite the fact that Kate has been outspoken in denying comparisons to the infamous Marilyn Monroe, we can't help but think of the resemblance as our former cover model sports an irresistible, modern pin-up look.

Love Magazine

Can't get enough of Kate? We can't either. Feel free to put this video on repeat to get you through another long, cold, winter day.

BONUS: See some of Kate's most memorable moments from SI Swimsuit!

