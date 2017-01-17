We've already established that Emily Ratajkowski's "body is unlike anything else on this earth."  

But as it turns out, it's also the perfect subject for creating the hottest GIFs of all time. On Monday, Emily took to Instagram to share a treat with her 10 million followers, going shirtless for a seriously sexy selfie. 

She then upped the ante by using the app's Boomerang feature to create a flirty flick of her movement in the mirror. The former SI Swimsuit model and "Blurred Lines" star playfully captioned the photo, "*listens to Feeling Myself once*".

The model turned actress was most recently in the news for her racy Christmas cards. The LA cutie sent out R-rated holiday cards that showcased a little more than your average Christmas tree, explaining that she took the photos over the course of the year and felt that "with everything going on in the world this year, [her] material gifts seemed to stop short at feeling special and full of love."

Maybe next year Emily will opt for e-cards and this steamy clip can be the centerpiece...

BONUS: See some of Emily's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
