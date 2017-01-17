The wait is finally over! Rookie Reveal Week has arrived and SwimDaily will introduce all of our newest models throughout the week. First up: Kelly Gale.

James Macari

Kelly, a native of Sweden, got her start in modeling at age 13 and has appeared in numerous catalogs and fashion magazines. You may recognize her from the runway of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where she first walked in 2013 at the age of 18. When she's not modeling, Kelly likes to create new dishes in the kitchen, go on really long walks (like 10 miles!) and play FIFA on her Playstation.

And of course, Kelly will be at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival in Houston. The two-day event at Post HTX kicks off on Feb. 17 with a food festival featuring favorites from top national and regional chefs along with a performance by R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo. BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW!

As for Kelly, here are five fun facts you might not know about the Swedish stunner.

1. As a kid, Kelly played competitive tennis in Sweden, often staying on the court for three hours a day, six days per week. At age 13, she had to decide whether she wanted to model or keep playing tennis. Thankfully, she chose modeling.

2. Kelly's first shoot was for H&M at age 13, but she told them she was 15 to land the gig. She was to play the mother in a family of four. Her husband was played by a 35-year-old and her two kids were supposed to be 7 and 9. In other words, Kelly would've had two children by the time she was 13 in this scenario. Below is a photo of the happy family!

Courtesy of Kelly Gale

3. She's best known for her work with Victoria's Secret, and walked the runway of their annual fashion show in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

4. She was really into the Dubsmash fad of 2015.

My old frenchteacher would be proud.😊 @rose_bertram #OuiPooPoo A video posted by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Jun 3, 2015 at 4:05pm PDT

She's also a Borat fan, which combined with Dubsmash, is quite hilarious.

#Borat #SexIsNice 💁 A video posted by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on May 23, 2015 at 11:40am PDT

5. She knows how to look sexy while cliff jumping in a bikini. Especially in slow-motion...

Cliff jumping with @johannesjarl🌅❤️ #Sweden #cliffjumping A video posted by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Aug 21, 2015 at 12:35pm PDT

BONUS: See some of Kelly's career highlights!



