It's been 11 months since the last issue of SI Swimsuit hit newsstands, but rest assured, we've have NOT been slacking off. 

As you know, our editors traveled the world with the most beautiful women on the planet this year. And judging by your reactions to the news that model Rose Bertram and U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles are going to grace our pages, we're feeling pretty confident that you'll like the rest of what's to come! 

START. THE. COUNTDOWN. 

Already can't get enough of the ladies of SI Swimsuit?! Now's your chance to experience 2017 in real life! Party at the VIBES festival with all the ladies you love

The highly anticipated event at Post HTX kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17 in Houston, with a food festival featuring favorites from well-known national and regional chefs: Chris Shepherd of Underbelly; Hugh Acheson of Five & Ten, The National, Empire State South and The Florence; Graham Elliot of Graham Elliot Bistro; Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner of The Pass & Provisions; and Tyson Cole of Uchi, UchiKo. The food festival will be followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo. 

Tickets for VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are ON SALE NOW and available for purchase at: sivibes.frontgatetickets.com. Pack your bags. This season's hottest ladies are headed to Houston! 

BONUS: See some behind-the-scenes photos from our top-secret shoots!

@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@mj_day
@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@si_swimsuit
@mj_day
@mj_day
