#tbt to this shot, in my very own @robynlawleyswimwear when I get asked what made me want to design swimwear. The answer was/is purely because I couldn't find any cool supportive and well made swimsuits in my size. (Aus 14-16. Usa 10-12) which still to this day shocks me. Glad to see the fashion world slowly awakening from their slumber and being more and more inclusive of everyone #diversityisbeautiful #loveyourbody

A photo posted by Robyn Lawley (@robynlawley) on Jan 19, 2017 at 8:09am PST