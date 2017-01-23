Is it just me or did New York City seem to warm up a bit over the weekend? You can thank Emily Ratajkowski for that.

Sending the Internet into a total frenzy, Emily strolled down the streets of NYC on Friday morning in nothing more than a little lacy lingerie. The two-time SI Swimsuit model could be seen walking a dog in barely-there intimates, and you better believe people took notice.

Shooting today in NYC mid-January in 40 degree weather in MY UNDERWEAR. Working hard lol ❄️💪🏽😜 A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:52pm PST

The LA-based actress, who's known for steamy selfies and R-rated Christmas cards, went on to explain that the stroll through the Big Apple was part of an upcoming DKNY campaign. Talk about crushing the dreams of fans around the world who momentarily rejoiced in the idea that Emily would be so inclined to take lingerie-clad walks on a regular basis.

Guys I was modeling for an upcoming campaign when I was walking a dog in 👙! And no, of course I don't actually think thats hard work ❤ — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) January 20, 2017

So while we're sure that Emily nailed the shot on the first try, here's hoping DKNY summons her to strut her stuff again...

BONUS: See some of Emily's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit!

