Is it just me or did New York City seem to warm up a bit over the weekend? You can thank Emily Ratajkowski for that.

Sending the Internet into a total frenzy, Emily strolled down the streets of NYC on Friday morning in nothing more than a little lacy lingerie. The two-time SI Swimsuit model could be seen walking a dog in barely-there intimates, and you better believe people took notice. 

Shooting today in NYC mid-January in 40 degree weather in MY UNDERWEAR. Working hard lol ❄️💪🏽😜

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The LA-based actress, who's known for steamy selfies and R-rated Christmas cardswent on to explain that the stroll through the Big Apple was part of an upcoming DKNY campaign. Talk about crushing the dreams of fans around the world who momentarily rejoiced in the idea that Emily would be so inclined to take lingerie-clad walks on a regular basis. 

So while we're sure that Emily nailed the shot on the first try, here's hoping DKNY summons her to strut her stuff again...

BONUS: See some of Emily's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit!

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Southwood for Sauvage Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Herve Leger by Max Azria.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Deja Soleil Swimwear.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Beach Riot.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MANDALYNN.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kauai.
Yu Tsai/SI
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Emily Ratajkowski was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. at Caille Blanc Villa, in Soufriere, St. Lucia. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Emily Ratajkowski's Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015
1 15
Close
expandIcon
1 15
Close