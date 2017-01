πŸ’₯@VMagazine By @MARIOTESTINOπŸ’₯Styled by @paulcavaco Hair by @hairbychristiaan Makeup #Yadim Download the issue in the @vmagazine app πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ #V105 #LinkInBio #ThankYouStephenGan #Obsessed #LoveYouMario πŸ’‹

A photo posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:44am PST