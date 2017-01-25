It's official: Nina Agdal is BACK for SI Swimsuit 2017!

Ruven Afanador

Suit: KASS SWIM.

But that's only the beginning of our good news today. If you're as obsessed as we are with our Danish beauty, then you've probably dreamed a time or two (or a thousand) about spending the evening with the former cover model. Well, here's your chance!

That's right, folks — thanks to our friends at Tinder and Edge, you now have the opportunity to swipe right for a chance to fly down to Houston for VIBES by SI Swimsuit and receive personal dating tips from Nina!

Been looking to improve your dating game? Nina is here to help! To enter the contest, guys must come across Nina Agdal's Edge x SI Swimsuit profile card on Tinder between today and Feb. 2. Indicate a "like' by swiping right or hitting the "heart" button at the bottom of the card. A matched winner will be randomly selected upon completion of the contest.*

The first-of-its-kind VIBES festival is the latest live-event offering from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit franchise. The highly anticipated event at Post HTX kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17 in Houston, with a food festival featuring favorites from well-known national and regional chefs: Chris Shepherd of Underbelly; Hugh Acheson of Five & Ten, The National, Empire State South and The Florence; Graham Elliot of Graham Elliot Bistro; Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner of The Pass & Provisions; and Tyson Cole of Uchi, UchiKo. The food festival will be followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel.

The fun continues Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo.

So what are you waiting for? Start swiping to celebrate Nina's return to SI Swimsuit and you just might get to meet the girl of your dreams in person!

*Open to U.S. residents 18+. Contest dates: Jan. 25-Feb. 2. Edge will select one (1) Grand Prize winner and a friend for a round-trip to Houston, Texas to attend the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Festival from February 17-18, 2017. The experience will include a weekend of models, celebs, athletes and musical artists, celeb chef tastings, a VIP concert experience and a day at the Edge Ready Room — where they’ll have a 1:1 meet-and-greet with supermodel Nina Agdal, a professional shave, and get tips from expert stylists on how to get their edge in the dating game thanks to Tinder. See full contest rules here: http://bit.ly/2kfQBnl.

