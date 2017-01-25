Need something hot to fire up your Tuesday afternoon? Our next rookie for SI Swimsuit 2017 is the beautiful Myla Dalbesio.

Ben Watts

Myla was born in Pennsylvania but grew up in Racine, Wisconsin, where she cultivated a love for cheese and brandy. "It sounds so cheesy to say this, because everyone says, oh, [you're from] Wisconsin, you must love cheese! But I do love cheese," Myla told SI during her casting call. Her other loves include art, concerts, Real Housewives, camping (though she's really bad with directions) and making her signature campfire-roasted breakfast burritos.

Want more Myla? Lucky for you, she will be at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival in Houston. The two-day event at Post HTX kicks off on Feb. 17 with a food festival featuring favorites from top national and regional chefs along with a performance by R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo. BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW!

To pass the time until VIBES, read five fun facts you might not know about this American sweetheart.

1. She was crowned Miss Wisconsin Teen USA when she was 16, which sparked her modeling career.

Cleaning out the basement today! 👸🏻#teenagewasteland #missteenwisconsin #2004 A photo posted by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Nov 5, 2016 at 6:37am PDT

Happy birthday to my sister and bestie @djdavies5 who has always taken the best care of me and is the reason I have the life and career I have today. Here we are after the Miss Teen Wisconsin pageant that she forced me to enter in 2003. That's where I got scouted and my life changed! So grateful for her support and guidance. 💖💖💖 A photo posted by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Jun 4, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

2. Modeling isn't her only art form—she slays behind the camera too, and even photographed herself last year for a spread in the first non-nude issue of Playboy called "How To Photograph A Woman."

THIS HEAT! ✨☀️🔥 self portrait for Playboy, March 2016 #heatwave #playboy #selfportrait #dogdays A photo posted by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Jul 28, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

3. She rejects the "plus-sized model" label. At a size 8, some call Myla an "in-betweeenie" or a "mid-sized model," but she has a different label for herself. "I'd rather be called... a model," she told SI.

⭐️⭐️@unconditionalmagazine @alexandranataf @ilona_hamer @erngrn A photo posted by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Apr 5, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

4. Feminism and women's rights are extremely important to her. She participated in the Women's March on Washington and campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race.

5. Studying dance contributed to her appreciation for the human form. In high school she taught ballet, tap, jazz and modern dance at a studio owned by her sister.

When you got out of South Florida just in time ⚡️ thanks for the photo @robsalty! #hurricanematthew A photo posted by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Oct 6, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

This weather got me feeling like throwing it back to my first shoot for @oystermagazine with my beautiful friend and collaborator and dream girl @staceymark ✨🌊☀️ A photo posted by MYLA DALBESIO (@myladalbesio) on Apr 2, 2015 at 1:02pm PDT

BONUS: See some of Myla's career highlights!

