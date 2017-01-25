Need something hot to fire up your Tuesday afternoon? Our next rookie for SI Swimsuit 2017 is the beautiful Myla Dalbesio.
Myla was born in Pennsylvania but grew up in Racine, Wisconsin, where she cultivated a love for cheese and brandy. "It sounds so cheesy to say this, because everyone says, oh, [you're from] Wisconsin, you must love cheese! But I do love cheese," Myla told SI during her casting call. Her other loves include art, concerts, Real Housewives, camping (though she's really bad with directions) and making her signature campfire-roasted breakfast burritos.
Want more Myla? Lucky for you, she will be at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival in Houston. The two-day event at Post HTX kicks off on Feb. 17 with a food festival featuring favorites from top national and regional chefs along with a performance by R&B sensation Miguel. The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo. BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW!
To pass the time until VIBES, read five fun facts you might not know about this American sweetheart.
1. She was crowned Miss Wisconsin Teen USA when she was 16, which sparked her modeling career.
Happy birthday to my sister and bestie @djdavies5 who has always taken the best care of me and is the reason I have the life and career I have today. Here we are after the Miss Teen Wisconsin pageant that she forced me to enter in 2003. That's where I got scouted and my life changed! So grateful for her support and guidance. 💖💖💖
2. Modeling isn't her only art form—she slays behind the camera too, and even photographed herself last year for a spread in the first non-nude issue of Playboy called "How To Photograph A Woman."
There's a new bunny in town! 🐇🐇🐇 SUPER excited and proud to finally share this secret. I photographed myself for a story in the first issue of the new, relaunched @playboy. The photos have NO RETOUCHING. Thank you Playboy for letting me represent real, passionate, political women, and thanks to everyone who helped make this happen 🎉🎉🎉 #Playboy #studiomyla #bunny
3. She rejects the "plus-sized model" label. At a size 8, some call Myla an "in-betweeenie" or a "mid-sized model," but she has a different label for herself. "I'd rather be called... a model," she told SI.
4. Feminism and women's rights are extremely important to her. She participated in the Women's March on Washington and campaigned for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential race.
My vibes today and everyday (but especially today)! This is my early morning, right out of bed, too excited to sleep, too excited to wait until I got cute and de-puffed to take this picture, just finished crying face. I cried because I was thinking about what my friend @skyeparrott told me yesterday: that the greatest indicator of if and what a person will vote for is dictated by how their parents voted. My first memory of Election Day was going to the polls with my mom to vote for Clinton. It was pouring rain, but she still pulled on all my gear, buckled me in, and lugged me to our polling location. She brought me in the booth with her and held me up so I could pull the handle to send her vote through. My mom died when I was nine, but I am so happy and heartened to know that I am carrying on our tradition of participating in democracy as a strong, democratic woman. I know that seeing the first female president would mean the world to her, and I know my vote is counted in her honor today. This is my last post before the celebration, and I implore everyone to please participate in this historic election, and teach your kids all about it. Peace and love to everyone! Let's do this thing! ✨❤️🇺🇸✌🏼️ #imwithher #gotv #pussygrabsback #inhermemory #grabhimbytheballot #lovetrumpshate (shirt from @otherwild)
5. Studying dance contributed to her appreciation for the human form. In high school she taught ballet, tap, jazz and modern dance at a studio owned by her sister.
BONUS: See some of Myla's career highlights!