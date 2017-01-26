This story was written by Lara Walsh and originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Ashley Graham is continuing to flaunt her "lady lumps," and we're not talking about her famous curves!

On Wednesday the model shared an inspiring beachside Instagram photo that was all about embracing the skin you're in.

The snap, which shows her relaxing on a beach in a leopard-print bikini and gold body chain, primarly focuses on her right thigh, cellulite and all.

"I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in," the stunning Sports Illustrated cover star wrote in the caption. "And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either," she added, along with the hastags #beautybeyondsize and #lovetheskinyourein.

I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:41pm PST

The 28-year-old, who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue last year, has used her star power to promote body positivity and diversity as well as to show women that there's beauty in the imperfections.

"I'm using my body to let other women know that imperfections are okay, that cellulite, rolls, curves, all of it, things that jiggle that 'shouldn't be jiggling' are OK," the America's Next Top Model judge said at 2015's Forbes Under 30 Summit where she opened up about being a "disrupter" in the fashion industry.

We applaud her empowering campaign.