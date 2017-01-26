Brooklyn Decker was just another 18-year-old model trying to make it in New York City when she visited SI for a Swimsuit casting. Little did she know, that day would change everything. Here's a look back at Brooklyn's rise to fame.

Senior class president. Cheerleader. Troublemaker. “I don’t know what came over me – I was crazy in high school,” she once said.



Post high school? A move to the Big Apple to make it...big. That didn't exactly go as planned. “I talk too much and I smile too much,” she explained. But Brooklyn landed one big casting…Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.



Turns out one is all you need, when it happens to be the authority on sexy. Brooklyn Decker? An instant rookie hit with fans for her unique personality and undeniable beauty. Just keep her away from the fruit.



A hit her first year, an even bigger one her second. SI Swimsuit prides itself on finding the best in the business.



But that was only the beginning for our girl, Brooklyn. Next up, partner-in-crime to the legendary NFL writer Dr. Z.

Supermodel. Video star. Girl crush. And then wife. It took tennis star Andy Roddick five months to track down her number. But it was worth his time in the end.



What could be next? Acting. Turns out Brooklyn has a flair for comedy.

But no matter how far you fly, SI Swimsuit is always home. Brooklyn’s body paint map made waves in 2009.

And then there's her cover. 2010. There aren't words...



From unknown Tar Heel to rookie to the big screen, Brooklyn Decker, is what we like to call a homegrown SI Swimsuit Superstar.

Catch her now in Netflix’s "Grace and Frankie" and at home in Austin with her beautiful family.

Confession: Today marks the first time I have ever voted for a president. My first eligible election, I was a registered NC voter living in NYC. My second presidential election I had to travel last minute and wasn't in town to vote. It feels pretty great. And Hank loved my sticker. (Although being a NC voter would be nice this year....) A photo posted by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:18am PST

Happy 8th birthday to my first born. My sweet little girl Billie Jean! A photo posted by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Apr 26, 2016 at 2:53pm PDT

Brooklyn, you’ll always be a legend here at SI Swimsuit!

