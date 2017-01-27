It's the moment of truth you've all been waiting for: Chrissy Teigen is back for SI Swimsuit 2017, and DirecTV Now is giving you a first look at her flawless post-baby body!

James Macari

In this exclusive clip from “Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017,” only on DIRECTV NOW, the queen of Twitter opens up about her hesitation to do a body shoot just months after giving birth. The show will air exclusively on DIRECTV NOW beginning in mid-February, and will offer viewers a rare glimpse behind the scenes during the creation of the iconic issue. This year’s edition of SI Swimsuit includes models of all shapes and sizes - from athletes to mothers to traditional models - from all around the world. The belief that beauty transcends body type is the essence of SI Swimsuit and thanks to DIRECTV NOW, you can watch how it all comes together in the upcoming special.

As for Chrissy, she’s still getting adjusted to her post-baby body. "It's been awhile since I've done anything swimsuit," Chrissy explains in the clip above. "I haven't shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what's happening and embrace the changes."

The new mom, who constantly sets #RelationshipGoals with her rock star hubby John Legend, explained that she'd gone to great lengths to avoid revealing her figure after having Luna, and was surprised to find how good it felt to be back in skimpy swimwear.

"She showed up telling me she would only shoot one pieces, and if I could throw a blanket over the top of her, that would be great," MJ explained. "I think she surprised herself on this trip, because I don't think she was seeing herself quite the way we were seeing her."

The Lip Sync Battle color commentator and #1 NY Times bestselling cooking author who last year published her Cravings cookbook was shot by James Macari on exotic Sumba Island near Bali. James is known for exuding confidence on set and inspiring everyone in front of his lens to do the same. And while Chrissy was no exception, she did admit that she felt more clothed in her unforgettable body paint shoot in 2011, than she did in a string bikini this year.

"MJ's right, and I don't want to say this to her, but the tinier the suit, the smaller and hotter you look. Ugh, I hate that. I hate that she's right!"

To see more from Chrissy's most recent SI Swimsuit shoot be sure to tune in to the "Making of SI Swimsuit 2017" on DIRECTV NOW later this month.

BONUS: See some of Chrissy's hottest moments with SI Swimsuit!

