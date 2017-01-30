GOD BLESS TEXAS. That's right, folks — everyone's favorite gun-wielding, truck-driving, Daisy Duke-wearing Southern bombshell is back for SI Swimsuit 2017. 

Yu Tsai

And in case you're not familiar with the likes of Hannah Ferguson, allow us to get you caught up. This blonde beauty from San Angelo, Texas, first appeared on the pages of our magazine back in 2014. Since then she's gone on to land the covers of magazines like MAXIM, Ocean Drive and ELLE Brazil, just to name a few. You also might recognize her from her steamy Triumph lingerie TV ads or from that unforgettable LOVE Advent video, where she poses in literally nothing, atop a fur blanket and flamingo floatie (don't ask questions...just watch). 

So it was a no brainer that we would invite our favorite Texan back for a fourth year, because let's face it, she just keeps getting hotter. 

Celebrate Hannah's return with a first look at her shoot in the video above, and be sure to purchase your VIBES tickets for a chance to meet Hannah in her home state, where she'll continue to prove why the Lone Star State really is the best

BONUS: See some of Hannah's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Ben Morris/SI
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by CALi DREAMiNG from the 1978 Monika for Elon suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by BCBGMAXAZRIA.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Ben Morris/SI
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by CALi DREAMiNG from the 1978 Monika for Elon suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit by Letarte by Lisa Cabrinha.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by CALi DREAMiNG from the 1978 Monika for Elon suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Ben Morris/SI
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by CALi DREAMiNG from the 1978 Monika for Elon suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
Ben Morris/SI
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Walter Iooss Jr. in St. Lucia. Swimsuit inspired by CALi DREAMiNG from the 1978 Monika for Elon suit.
Walter Iooss Jr./SI
