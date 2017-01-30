The wait is finally over! Rookie Reveal Week has arrived and SwimDaily will introduce all of our newest models throughout the week. Today, we meet Lais Ribeiro.

James Macari/SI

Lais, a native of rural Miguel Alves, Brazil, began modeling in 2009. She first appeared in the Brazilian version of ELLE, before moving to New York City in 2010. Unlike her leaner Eastern European counterparts, Lais’s curvaceous figure fueled her rise to the upper echelons of high fashion by early 2010. She has walked the runway for several of the world’s top designers — Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Roberto Cavalli and Dolce & Gabanna, to name a few — but it was her first appearance at the VS Fashion Show which cemented her status as one of the world’s top models.

Lais will join the rest of the modeling crew at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival in Houston. The two-day event at Post HTX kicks off on Feb. 17 with a food festival featuring favorites from top national and regional chefs along with a performance by R&B sensation Miguel. On Saturday, a group of local Houston musicians will continue the fun before the headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer D.J. Diplo. Buy your tickets now!

As for Lais, here are five fun facts about the Brazilian bombshell.

1. She is dating basketball player Jordan Homan, a former Iowa State college basketball player. The pair can be seen everywhere from the red carpet to the floor mats at their favorite gym. Jordan, by the way, grew up in an Iowa farming town with a population of just over 1,500. Anything is possible!

Saturday workout buddy @jaredhoman A video posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Oct 22, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

2. She has more fun with her friends than you do. This photo pretty much says it all.

So happy for these two! I'm sure both of you are already amazing moms! Can't wait to see their faces ❤️😘 🍼🍼 A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Oct 7, 2016 at 7:42pm PDT

3. She went skydiving on New Year’s. Well, that’s a bucket list item to cross off.

@guipadua uuuuuuuuuhuuuuuuuu Happy New Year everyone!! A video posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

No words!!! 😱🙌🏻😍 A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:28pm PST

4. She was a zombie nun for Halloween. Her vivid costume of a dead, possibly excommunicated nun was one of the spookier options among her friends. Lais looks like a prime candidate for an exorcism and simultaneously super sexy. How does she do it?!

The Night Of The Fallen 🎃😈🎃 A photo posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:50am PDT

5. She's in incredible physical shape. And that's an understatement. While you’ve already abandoned your New Years resolution workout plan, Lais posts videos of her grueling workout routine.

🏋🏽‍♀️🏋🏽‍♀️🏋🏽‍♀️ @kirkmyersfitness @dogpound A video posted by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:56am PST

BONUS: See more of Lais' career highlights!

