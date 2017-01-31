There's a long-standing tradition of SI Swimsuit cover models finding their way back for another year of bikini-clad photo shoots, and thankfully this year with Hailey Clauson is no exception.

That's right, Hailey fans, rejoice. This California cutie is back!

James Macari

Joining an already star-studded cast for SI Swimsuit 2017, everyone's favorite blonde beauty is back in a swimsuit and looking better than ever. Praise hands.

Since landing the cover of our steamy magazine last winter, Hailey has gone on to pose with NFL's funny man Rob Gronkowski, land the cover of Esquire's steamy swimsuit special, and reign as the Queen of the Mermaid Parade in Coney Island.

Dreamed of meeting Hailey for the past year? Luckily SI Swimsuit is in the business of making dreams come true. You can meet Hailey and the rest of the ladies of SI Swimsuit 2017 at VIBES! The highly anticipated event at Post HTX kicks off on Friday, Feb. 17 in Houston, with a food festival featuring favorites from well-known national and regional chefs: Chris Shepherd of Underbelly; Hugh Acheson of Five & Ten, The National, Empire State South and The Florence; Graham Elliot of Graham Elliot Bistro; Terrence Gallivan and Seth Siegel Gardner of The Pass & Provisions; and Tyson Cole of Uchi, UchiKo. The food festival will be followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel.

The fun continues on Saturday with a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo.

So as soon as you finish ogling over how stunning Hailey looks in the clip above, buy your ticket and pack your bags, because SI Swimsuit is headed down South!

BONUS: See some of Hailey's sexiest moments with SI Swimsuit!

