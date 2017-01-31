Kelly. Lais. Myla. Vita. Danielle. Bianca. And Mia. The gang's all here!

• Meet the 2017 SI Swimsuit Rookie Class: Kelly Gale | Myla Dalbesio | Lais Ribeiro | Vita Sidorkina | Danielle Herrington | Bianca Balti | Mia Kang

And you know what that means...it's time for Rookie of the Year voting to begin! Earlier today we introduced you to the final member of the SI Swimsuit 2017 rookie class, and it's truly one for the ages, if we do say so ourselves.

So what are you waiting for? Exercise your right to vote and cast your ballot for the rookie of your dreams! Can't get Brazilian beauty Lais Ribeiro off your mind? Been day-dreaming about our cheese-obsessed beauty from Wisconsin, Myla Dalbesio? We can't blame you.

Since 2011, SI Swimsuit has let fans decide Rookie of the Year. Previous winners include Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), and Barbara Palvin (2016).

Voting is open now and runs through Feb. 10. SI Swimsuit fans can vote for their favorite rookie using the poll below. The winner will be announced in the hours leading up to the official launch of SI Swimsuit 2017!

The polls are open. Vote, vote, vote!