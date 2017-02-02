The wait is finally over! Rookie Reveal Week is here. Throughout the week, SwimDaily will introduce our newest models with voting set to begin on Friday Feb. 3. Today, we meet Danielle Herrington.

Yu Tsai

Danielle hails from Compton, California and is considered one of the up-and-comers in the modeling world. She started modeling at age 13 and opted for a full-time career two years ago. Described by GQ as "already a pro on Instagram," Danielle's unique and imposing look has thrust her into the limelight in her early 20s. "I remember being told I was going to live in New York," Danielle says. "Six months later, I'm a swimsuit model."

As for Danielle, here are five fun facts about the Compton, Calif. native.

1. Her work at the gym ABSOLUTE POWER reveals her pretty strong jab/cross and impressive hand-to-hand combat skills.

2. She already has a signature pose.

3. We’re not exactly sure what she was going for with this look (1920s debutante, perhaps?) but this stunning photo is just one of a host of beautiful shots populating her Instagram.

4. She ran into Andre 3000 in Soho a few months back and considers it her best celebrity sighting to date. We’re guessing her celebrity meet and greets will dramatically improve over the next year.

5. After watching her boxing practice and workout routine, she’d probably make a pretty good Wonder Woman if called into action.

BONUS: See some of Danielle's career highlights!

