You know her. You love her. Our next SI Swimsuit 2017 rookie is the great Mia Kang!

Ruven Afanador

As you may know, Mia, the winner of our 2016 SI Swimsuit Model Search contest, grew up in Hong Kong, but considers herself to be a citizen of the world. Her mother is South Korean, while her father is British, giving our newest rookie a unique look and unparalleled beauty.

As for Mia, here are five things you might not know about our hottie from Hong Kong:

1. If she wasn't a model, Mia would pursue a full-time career as a professional fighter. Between modeling gigs, Mia spends her time training in Thai boxing — she even moved in with a house of fighters for six months, after telling her agent she was just going on a 10-day vacation in Thailand.

2. Her obsession with Pokemon is out of control. "Pokemon is my sh--," she told SI. "I not only still do it, but I thrive. I like to think that I'm up there in the world of Pokemon trainers."

3. She's not afraid to share her struggles. Before she was a model, Mia struggled with anxiety, bulimia, anorexia and depression. Now she hopes to encourage her fans around the world by sharing her story and showing how a healthy lifestyle can transform you from the inside out.

4. She's a badass wake surfer. Look, ma, no hands!

5. She has freakish strength (and even if there's some trick photography here, she could legit kick your butt).

BONUS: Experience a day in the life of Mia Kang!

