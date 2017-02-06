One of the most famous SI Swimsuit icons is back in a bikini, and this time she's brought her daughters!

That's right. The legendary Christie Brinkley, 63-years-young, is returning to the pages of SI Swimsuit, and out to prove that age is nothing more than a number.

Christie, who appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004, is best known for her record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Up until that point, no SI Swimsuit model had ever been on the cover even twice in a row when then-SI Swimsuit editor Jule Campbell decided to put Christie on the front three years in a row.

And in yet another first for the brand, Christie is joined by daughters Sailor Brinkley Cook (age 18) and Alexa Ray Joel (31). The SI Swimsuit icon revealed that the whole shoot was a dream come true for her.

"This is a real full circle moment for me," Christie said through tears on set. "I can get very emotional about this. How many years ago, I was that insecure girl hoping that I would be good enough for the magazine. So to see my daughters now having the same thoughts I had, and to be able to see them actually be there on the job, was definitely a big moment.

"I couldn't even believe my ears when I got the call that MJ wanted to shoot my daughters and me. I was thrilled."

Alexa Ray, Christie's daughter with world-renowned singer Billy Joel, went on to explain that her experience on set was a learning curve as she begins her career in modeling.

"It was definitely entertaining — a little bit of a reality TV moment," she said. "We all have our own style. And Sailor is kind of the young new little, perfect little, sporty little model. My mom is almost, I tease her, that she's ADD in terms of how much energy she has. She literally can't stop moving. And I'm still new at this and I was just trying to maintain my focus."

The photos speak for themselves — sisters who despite being polar opposites are "obsessed with each other" and elated to be in a publication that shaped their lives from an early age.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, released today, Christie and her daughters also sat down with the weekly publication to discuss everything from their epic shoot with SI and a life in the limelight to cyber bullying and the need for body diversity in the fashion industry.

"My first thought was, 'At my age? No way!'" Christie told PEOPLE. "When I turned 30, I was like, 'This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!' When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, 'Those days are over.' But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, 'One last go!'"

