It was a Super Saturday Night indeed, thanks to the ladies of SI Swimsuit.

The queen of pop, a one Taylor Swift, may have been the headlining act at DIRECTV NOW's star-studded Super Bowl party in Houston, but it's our gorgeous girls who truly stole the show.

Getty Images for DIRECTV

Getty Images for DIRECTV

As you may recall, DIRECTV NOW will showcase the "Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017," an exclusive look at the creation of our iconic annual issue. This year’s edition of SI Swimsuit includes models of all shapes and sizes — from athletes to mothers to traditional models — from around the world and shares our belief that beauty transcends body type. And thanks to DIRECTV NOW, you can watch how it all comes together in the upcoming special.

• First look! U.S. Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman pose in Houston for SI Swimsuit 2017

Getty Images for DIRECTV





Getty Images for DIRECTV





Getty Images for DIRECTV

DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night was held at Club Nomadic in Houston and has been deemed one of the do-not-miss parties leading up to the Big Game each year. In attendance for SI Swimsuit were our own Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Clauson and Hannah Ferguson, joined by Olympic gymnasts and SI Swimsuit 2017 athletes Simone Biles and Aly Raisman. Our leading ladies walked the red carpet alongside fellow A-listers like Tony Romo, John Legend, Thomas Rhett, Shaquille O'Neal and Vince Vaughn, just to name a few.

To see more from these gorgeous babes and their most recent SI Swimsuit shoots, be sure to tune in to the "Making of SI Swimsuit 2017" on DIRECTV NOW later this month.

BONUS: See some of Chrissy, Hailey and Hannah's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

