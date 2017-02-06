The launch of SI Swimsuit 2017 is just a few days away, and SI Swimsuit and WomenIRL are teaming up to celebrate the upcoming issue! This year’s magazine celebrates all types of beauty, featuring a diversity of age, body type, background, and more.

From proving that strong is sexy with gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles, to having no shortage of curves, including the likes of standout rookie Myla Dalbesio, SI Swimsuit 2017 is all about loving the skin you're in.

With this in mind, we're asking all women to #LoveYourSwimsuit.

Here’s how you can can participate: Post a photo or video of yourself in a swimsuit finishing the sentence “I model ____.” Do you model strength? Do you model resilience? Make sure the video is one minute or less and don’t worry about lighting, hair or makeup. In fact, it’s better if this is totally natural and unfiltered. Here's our very own swimsuit editor MJ Day!

Use the hashtags #WhatIModel and #LoveYourSwimsuit, so we can see the real, beautiful you! And be sure to check out the @WomenIRL feed daily for inspiration from other women in the community, as well as from some of the women featured in this year’s SI Swimsuit issue.

Our own Ashley Graham said it best last year, when she declared, "I really feel like for all those women out there who have struggled with loving the skin they're in, this issue is truly for you." So what are you waiting for? Change in the industry starts with the most beautiful woman in the world — YOU.

BONUS: See some of Ashley Graham's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit 2016!

