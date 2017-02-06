What a game last night. So happy for @tombrady. The greatest comeback in @nfl SB history. Nor Cal has bred some of the best. I think anyone can be inspired by a person being last in the draft, Round: 6, Pick: 199, then becoming arguably the best in history. Still @49ers faithful but a heck of an accomplishment. 📸: @brianbowensmith for the @nfl.

