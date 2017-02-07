Ashley Graham definitely has no problem showing off her curvy figure, and she certainly isn’t shy about letting the world know that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

We couldn’t be more excited that last year’s cover model is back for SI Swimsuit 2017—serving up nothing but the sexiest looks, of course. While shooting in Fiji, the voluptuous babe looked back on how her 2016 cover helped promote body-diversity in the fashion world.

Yu Tsai

“Getting on the cover of Sports Illustrated has completely changed my life,” Ashley said. “Now I’m being told ‘Actually yes, you are beautiful. You are the epitome of what should be apart of diversity and change in the fashion industry.’”

“Every single day, again, I'm pinching myself,” Ashley added. “I know that actually might get old, but at the end of the day, I am because I had no idea that any dream that I ever thought of could actually be a reality and I feel so lucky and so blessed to be where I am today.”

Yu Tsai

Well, we definitely feel #blessed to see more of Ashley in this year’s mag. And if that’s not enough to satisfy your Ashley obsession, come meet her and the rest of the gorgeous SI Swimsuit ladies this week at VIBES, a first-of-its-kind music, food, and culture festival in Houston, Texas! Get your tickets now at SI.com/SwimsuitVibes.

See all of Ashley's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

