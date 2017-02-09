Next time you find yourself dreading venturing outside this winter because of the frigid weather, just channel your inner Bo Krsmanovic! Our favorite Serbian sweetheart opted for a minimalistic wardrobe as she took on the snowy terrain in Finland for SI Swimsuit 2017...and we are NOT complaining.

In her second year with SI Swimsuit, the brunette beauty bared it all despite the frozen conditions, posing with just a furry white scarf and a matching hat and boots. In other words, it's safe to say she's the sexiest snow queen we've ever seen!

So, the next time you're feeling like your closet is letting you down (we've all been there), just go like Bo and cover up that birthday suit with a simple little scarf. Trust us, playing in the snow has never looked better.

Check out the full video of Bo's Finland shoot above and feel free to watch the winter wonderland magic over and over and over again.

BONUS: See some of Bo's sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit 2016!



