Remember when Hannah Jeter said there was no swimsuit she wouldn't wear? Well we decided to put that to the test for the 2017 SI Swimsuit issue!

The blonde babe, who announced just yesterday that she's expecting her first child with husband Derek Jeter, looked absolutely stunning wearing nothing but gold chain bikini bottom for this year's photo shoot, but the fierce look didn't come without it's challenges.

“Once you try to move around in those bad boys in the water, it is quite uncomfortable,” Hannah said of the unique piece. “Think about wearing a metal swimsuit—it's not comfortable...in all the wrong places.”

Despite the discomfort, our courageous cutie absolutely SLAYED this look.

From posing underwater to wading around in nothing but a gold, chain bikini bottom, we're pretty sure there's nothing Hannah can't handle.

BONUS: See some of Hannah's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!



