Remember when Hannah Jeter said there was no swimsuit she wouldn't wear? Well we decided to put that to the test for the 2017 SI Swimsuit issue!

The blonde babe, who announced just yesterday that she's expecting her first child with husband Derek Jeter, looked absolutely stunning wearing nothing but gold chain bikini bottom for this year's photo shoot, but the fierce look didn't come without it's challenges. 

“Once you try to move around in those bad boys in the water, it is quite uncomfortable,” Hannah said of the unique piece. “Think about wearing a metal swimsuit—it's not comfortable...in all the wrong places.”

Despite the discomfort, our courageous cutie absolutely SLAYED this look.

From posing underwater to wading around in nothing but a gold, chain bikini bottom, we're pretty sure there's nothing Hannah can't handle. 

Want to see more of Hannah and the rest of the lovely SI Swimsuit ladies this weekend? Come on over to VIBES, a first-of-its-kind music, food and culture festival in Houston, Texas! Get your tickets now at SI.com/SwimsuitVibes

BONUS: See some of Hannah's hottest moments from SI Swimsuit!

Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Trunkettes.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Trunkettes.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by We Are Handsome.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by We Are Handsome.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Trunkettes.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Trunkettes.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Top by American Apparel.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Top by American Apparel.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Kate Swim.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Cecilia Prado Mare.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Cecilia Prado Mare.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by MIKOH; Surfboard by Grain Surfboards.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by MIKOH; Surfboard by Grain Surfboards.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Trunkettes.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Trunkettes.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Cecilia Prado Mare.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by Cecilia Prado Mare.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by 2Chillies Swimwear.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by 2Chillies Swimwear.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts in Tennessee.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by BAD ABY DESIGNS.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by BAD ABY DESIGNS.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Hannah Davis was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. Swimsuit by Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture.
Ben Watts/SI
Hannah Davis' Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 & 2015
1 25
Close
expandIcon
1 25
Close


 

 