Talk about a getaway! The stunning Avila Beach Hotel in Curaçao, a small island of the the northern coast of South America, is what all of your vacation dreams are made of, especially when you're with Rose Bertram, Samantha Hoopes, Barbra Palvin and rookies Vita Sidorkina and Myla Dalbesio!

The SI Swimsuit crew was lucky enough to stay at the oldest operating hotel on the island while shooting for the 2017 issue of the magazine. Who wouldn't want to rest their head at a beachfront resort with two private beaches of its own? Did we mention that this is where the Dutch royal family stays when they travel to the island. That's right, it's even up to royal standards.

With three different hotel wings, you can choose the experience that is just right for you! Whether you're looking for a romantic escape, a fun-filled family adventure, or are simply traveling to the island for business, Avila has just what you're looking for.

Want to dive into the culture of Curaçao after going for a swim? The hotel is located in the vibrant Pietermaai District, which is filled with authentic shops, bars and restaurants.

But you don't even need to venture from the hotel for great food and atmosphere. Avila has two bars and two restaurants that are sure to leave you with a culinary experience your taste buds won't forget.

Ben Watts

Avila even has the most famous jazz happy hour on the island every Thursday at the Blues Bar & Restaurant, which overlooks the Caribbean Sea.

When our lovely SI Swimsuit models weren't heating up the beach during their photoshoot, our crew was relaxing by the crystal blue waters. Oh, and how could we forget going on Ostrich rides? Seriously, this place has everything.

We're not sure why we even left!

