SI Swimsuit 2017 is almost here, so you know what that means...it's time to get ready for launch week!

The most beautiful women in the world are headed down to Houston next Friday for the star-studded, inaugural VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival. The two-day event on Feb. 17 and 18 will feature our yet-to-be-revealed cover model, our full cast of models from this year's issue, as well as Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Post HTX will host the event, complete with autograph signings, meet and greets, and more.

VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will spotlight a curated selection of food from award-winning chefs like Hugh Acheson (Five & Ten), Graham Elliot (Graham Elliot Bistro), Chris Shepherd (Underbelly), Tyson Cole (Uchi and UchiKo) and Chef Terrence Gallivan & Chef Seth Siegel Gardner (Pass & Provisions). Eight-time SI Swimsuit model and Cravings cookbook author Chrissy Teigen will also have her own booth that will serve some of of her original recipe dishes. The event will also include VIP performances GRAMMY™ Award-winning artists Miguel and DJ Diplo as well as musical acts by Wrestlers, DJ Mel, Otis the Destroyer and DJ Gracie Chavez.

TICKET PRICES

All Access (Friday & Saturday): $250

VIP Friday: $150

VIP Saturday: $150

GA Saturday: $35

Pack your bags and snag your ticket, because you do not want to miss what is guaranteed to be hottest event this season!