First, he liked it so he put a ring on it. Now, the man who was once one of America’s most famous bachelors is ready to start a family.

That’s right, everyone — our very own Hannah Jeter is expecting her first child with retired New York Yankee hubby Derek Jeter.

The pair wed back in July in a star-studded affair in Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in California. Among the fewer than 100 guests were former teammates along with fellow models and family members from both sides.

"We're just happy and excited at the moment to be newlyweds," she told E! this summer when asked about having kids. "And I think that's our focus right now."

Looks like plans changed! Luckily, the stunning duo has experience as proud pet parents of Kane, a 100-plus pound Italian Mastiff. Derek revealed that he and Hannah were engaged in Nov. 2015 after penning a love letter to his beloved pup, who was originally a Christmas gift from his then-girlfriend.

In a new first-person essay on The Players' Tribune, Hannah opens up about the difficulty of adjusting to her husband's level of fame and the pressure it put on their relationship from the beginning. She goes on to announce that as they look forward to welcoming a baby girl into their family, they want to maintain a certain level of normalcy.

"We want our kids’ lives to be as 'normal' as possible," Hannah penned. "They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be “Dad.” That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.

"Still, though, I want them to know Derek Jeter. I feel some sadness — and Derek must as well — thinking about how our children will never get to experience that time in his life. We can show them videos, and photos, and memorabilia — I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium. But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there. And I’m sure that both of us will be thinking about that in May."

But that’s not all! The news just keeps getting better and better. Our favorite island cutie is officially BACK for her fifth SI Swimsuit appearance. The blonde goddess was shot in Mexico by Ruven Afanador, just weeks after learning that she was with child.

Talk about one seriously hot mama. Get your first look at Hannah’s steamy Swimsuit shoot in the video above, and be sure to join us in offering up your congratulations to the happy couple. We can't wait to meet baby Jeter in a few short months!

