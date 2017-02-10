Get your daily dose of SI Swimsuit! Swimstagram is a roundup of Instagram posts featuring the most beautiful women in the world. What's not to love? Enjoy!
I know you can get away with lying about your age... after all we are the generation that's benefitting from today's healthy organic Vegetarian and Vegan diets, and lifestyles that have included regular vigorous exercise for the past 40 years! But let's all declare our "numbers" anyway, and be the generation that helps break down the preconceptions and limitations those number can represent. Our youth obsessed culture envisions us in our walkers already... not..quite..so..fast! Let's put a new spin on those numbers...remodeled by woman everywhere brave enough to actually say their real age! Here's to taking great care of yourself and enjoying your vibrant good health! THAT'S your fountain of youth! @si_swimsuit #msn.com #healthylife #healthyfood #healthybody #healthybodyimage #stayfit #stayactive #nolimits #noexpirationdate #nytimesbestseller #nytimesbestsellertimelessbeauty #timelessbeauty @hair2wear @brinkleybeauty @bellissimaprosecco ( it's organic!) 💪🏼💋👙🌈☀️🍇🍾🎿🤸♀️⛸🏄🏼♀️⛹️♀️🏊🏼🚣🏼♀️🚴🏾♀️
My First Sports Illustrated Cover in 1979! It was shot in one of the most magical places in the world ... a place where every island in the chain has its own distinct personality. The Seychelles Islands are found off the coast of Madagascar. I travelled there from Los Angeles and it took me almost 4 days just to get there but it was so worth it! On the island called Pralin we stayed in huts on a beach and the door to my hut didn't even go near the ground so I could see the fishermens feet as they walked by and I could hear the waves and birds and coco de mer on the wind ...it was Magical! La Digue Island had the most gorgeous beaches that you had to crawl thru tunnels under giant boulders to access! Transportation was by ox cart. Bats were a local delicacy! On Bird Island the sand was pink and the bugs came in every color! I loved my Sports Illustrated Adventures and sm soooo grateful for the memories! Thank you @si_swimsuit #seychellesisland #photoshoot #sishoot
