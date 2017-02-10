A snow-covered Finland may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of Hailey Clauson and Bo Krsmanovic sporting teeny bikinis, but this unique destination served as the perfect backdrop for this year's issue of SI Swimsuit.

So where did the SI Swimsuit crew keep warm? The incredible Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, of course!

If you're looking for an insane view of the magical glow of the Northern Lights, look no further than this enchanting destination just 150 miles north of the Artic circle. And with Kakslauttanen's iconic Kelo-glass igloos, you can see them from the comfort of your own bed. The resort also offers rustic log chalets or Kelo-glass chalets, which provide the best of both worlds.

Walter Chin

When you're not spending time in your igloo, there is so much adventuring awaiting right inside the resort or close by! From reindeer and husky excursions to panning for gold, Kakslauttanen provides arctic experiences that will truly make your stay unforgettable.

It's not just the wintertime that makes Finland so breathtaking. The country has four distinct seasons, each with its own set of captivating experiences. From Polar Nights, when the sun does not rise about the horizon to nightless summers, when the sun never sets, you can take in all the wonder Finland has to offer.

A stay at Kakslauttanen gives you access to to nature in its purest form. You can visit Urho Kekkonen National Park, one of Finland's largest national parks, right next door.

With water you can drink straight from the streams and air so crisp you can can feel it deep down in your lungs, we're definitely putting Finland on the top of our list as one of the most enchanting destinations of all time!

See some of our favorite moments from our trip to Finland!

