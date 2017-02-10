A luxurious private island resort in Fiji with model Kate Upton, Hannah Ferguson, Ashley Graham, Bojana Krsmanovic, and Danielle Herrington? Now that's our kind of paradise.

The SI Swimsuit crew definitely had no complaints staying at Vomo Island, a stunning 255 acre private resort, while shooting for the 2017 issue of the magazine.

With 28 villas and four private beachfront residences encircled by white sand beaches and crystal clear ocean, what more could we really ask for?

But wait! There's more. Just about everything is included at this gorgeous getaway. Your rate covers all meals, non-alcoholic beverages, daily laundry, Wi-Fi you can count on, non-motorized water sports, a 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, and a daily escorted snorkeling safari.

The fun doesn't stop there! For additional cost you can scuba dive in the beautiful blue waters, get pampered at the spa, hike Mt. Vomo for sunrise visits to local villages, and more! It's impossible to run out of things to do.

Yu Tsai

And you'll never get tired of the food either. Seriously, the the menus change daily. The cuisine is outstanding with a focus on fresh, light meals that cater to the tropical environment.

Looking for even more ways to relax? You can rent Vomo LaiLai, or "Little Vomo," and have a nearby island all to yourself! Talk about romantic.

This year's SI issue features both Vomo and Vomo LaiLai, as well as the Mamanuca islands. Each location we shot at offered the ultimate Fijian experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and invigorated.

If your looking for an unforgettable escape, Vomo Island is the perfect place for you.

See all of our cover model's gorgeous photos from SI Swimsuit 2017!

