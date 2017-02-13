Drumroll please! We couldn’t be more excited to announce that the stunning Bianca Balti is our 2017 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year! You may recognize this mom of two from her many Dolce and Gabbana and L’Oreal ads, and this year, our new Italian goddess is gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated as one of our seven gorgeous rookies.

It’s easy to see why we’ve fallen head over heels for this brunette bombshell, but just in case you needed any more convincing, here are five GIFs to help ignite your Bianca obsession.

1. She’s a total beach babe.

2. Seductive eating is one of her many skills.

3. She’s mastered the fun and flirty wink.

4. She knows how to rock a bold lip and big hair.

5. Volleyball may be her hidden talent.

Congratulations to Bianca on winning our coveted Rookie of the Year honors! Bianca joins an elite group of SI Swimsuit models who have all been named Rookie of the Year, including Chrissy Teigen (2010), Kate Upton (2011), Nina Agdal (2012), Kate Bock (2013), Sara Sampaio (2014), Kelly Rohrbach (2015), and Barbara Palvin (2016). 

BONUS: See some of Bianca’s sexiest moments from SI Swimsuit 2017!

Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.maui-girl.com">Maui Girl</a>. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh/br/05d7b5/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">Blue Life Swim</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/blue-life-swimwear/br/34c3ed/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">top</a> and <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-lahaina-extra-skimpy-bottom-in-night/dp/MIKO-WX82/">bottom</a> available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny/br/b17497/">Beach Bunny</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/beach-bunny/br/b17497/">revolve.com</a>. Top by <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F40751233&u1=SISWIMbianca">MIKOH</a>, available at <a href="http://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&subid=0&offerid=460311.1&type=10&tmpid=21552&RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopspring.com%2Fproducts%2F40751233&u1=SISWIMbianca">shopspring.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">INDAH</a>, available at <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/indah-swimwear/br/466e50/?navsrc=left">revolve.com</a>.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH, </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">top</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> and </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-lahaina-extra-skimpy-bottom-in-night/dp/MIKO-WX82/" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">bottom</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;"> available at </span><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8148014/type/dlg/sid/SISWIMbianca/http://www.revolve.com/mikoh-kahala-criss-cross-halter-bandeau/dp/MIKO-WX137/?d=Womens&page=1&lc=46&itrownum=16&itcurrpage=1&itview=01" style="font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: medium; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif;">revolve.com</a><span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">.</span>
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. Top by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Heidi Klum Swim. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by milkbaby bikini by Cat Thordarson.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Indie Soul. 
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Beauty & the Beach.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Maui Girl.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.
Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. 
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Blue Life Swim.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by MIKOH.</span>
<span style="font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal;">Bianca Balti was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Sky. Top by Grace Bijoux.</span>
