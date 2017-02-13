Ever wonder what it would be like to stay at the hotel that was voted No. 1 in the world by Travel and Leisure in 2016? The SI Swimsuit crew traveled to the Nihiwatu Resort on Sumba Island, one of 17,508 islands that make up Indonesia, to find out. And we brought Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Gale, Hailey Clauson, Bianca Balti and Lais Ribeiro along for the ride!

Nihiwatu Resort is the perfect destination if you’re looking for a ruggedly luxurious and exotic getaway. From deep-sea fishing to exploring hidden waterfalls, the resort has the right adventure for every guest.

James Macari

Sumba is also home to Occy's Left, one of the most sought-after waves in the world—and only Nihiwatu guests get a chance to surf it. How’s that for a thrill?

And that's not all! You can be pampered at an all-day spa safari in the nearby valley of Nihi Oka. If you're looking for even more privacy, guests can book the Uma Izze Spa Safari, which includes a one-bedroom villa for overnight stay.

Not only is Nihiwatu jam packed with fun, but it has a philanthropic element as well thanks to owner Christopher Burch, who bought the property after visiting it with his three sons. A portion of the resort's profits are sent to the Sumba Foundation, which fosters community-based projects to provide the Sumbanese people with improved healthcare, nourishment and education.

The experience of Nihiwatu is truly unforgettable. If you're looking to experience the authentic and unique culture of Sumba, look no further than this incredible resort.

