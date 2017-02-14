Who wouldn’t love to take a trip to Mexico with the Hannah Jeter, Nina Agdal, Robyn Lawley, Kate Bock and Mia Kang? The SI Swimmsuit crew was lucky enough to travel to the beautiful country to shoot for this year’s magazine—and did we mention that we got to stay at an amazing hotel while we were there?

Casa Malca is a picturesque estate located on a beautiful beachfront on the Caribbean ocean. With the perfect mixture of modernity and historic elements, Casa Malca truly is the best of both worlds. The contemporary hotel is a converted house owned by New York City art gallerist Lio Malca. The house has 11 total rooms and 30 additional rooms on the grounds, each decorated with modern works of art.

The house itself was built from native materials by local craftsmen, and that eco-friendly feel resonates throughout the hotel. From the food, to the linens, Casa Malca strives not only to be a unique getaway, but to be environmentally conscious as well.

After you’ve fallen in love with Casa Malca’s rustic charm, you can explore all that Mexico has to offer. The SI Swimsuit crew visited Tulum and Coba Archaeological Site in Quintana Roo, and Valladolid in Yucatan to experience the authentic and rich culture of Mexico. From pyramids to jungles and everything in between, you can immerse yourself in all of the country's breathtaking attractions.

Ruven Afanador

After exploring the wonders of Mexico, there is no better place to return to than Casa Malca. The rare combination of unmatched luxury and ultimate privacy in an intimate seaside setting will give you the experience of a lifetime!

