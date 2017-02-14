The moment you've been waiting for is finally here!

Today's the day we announce who will grace the cover of SI Swimsuit 2017, and let us assure you that the wait has definitely been worth your while. One of the most beautiful women in the world will join Jimmy Kimmel this evening to unveil the cover of our iconic issue, and the moment is one you do not want to miss!

Additional guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, Feb. 14 include Denzel Washington and music from Lukas Graham.

SI Swimsuit will launch across SI.com/Swimsuit immediately following the broadcast. The launch of the SI Swimsuit 2017 marks the beginning of a week of festivities culminating in VIBES by Swimsuit, a music, food and culture festival taking place in Houston February 17 and 18.

So what are you waiting for? Rearrange your evening plans and set your DVR. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs week nights at 11:35|10:35pm on ABC, and this is guaranteed to be his hottest episode all season long!